Free bus travel is a boon for women: DC

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that the facility of free bus travel provided to women by the government under the Mahalakshmi scheme is a boon.

As part of Public Governance celebrations, RTC organised a free bus journey victory programme at the bus depot in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district Collector said that free bus travel for women, which was undertaken by the government as part of the Mahalakshmi scheme, was a great gift for women.

He said that Public Governance celebrations undertaken on the occasion of the completion of the year of formation of the government in the state will be organised grandly in the district with the coordination of the officials. He said that many women have benefited from the Mahalakshmi scheme in past one year.

For the success of the free bus service scheme, the role of officers, drivers, cleaners, mechanics and staff has been crucial. He said that the government will undertake many programmes for the health of the staff. Officials were directed to take steps to provide new buses to the depots, take measures to provide drinking water and urinals in view of the rush of passengers, and take steps to ensure that there is light at night without any inconvenience to the passengers.

He said that steps should be taken to provide bus facility to the remote villages of the district as well. Afterwards, women who go to different places for job, business and work were encouraged and felicitated with shawls.

In this program, Depot Manager Vishwanath, RTC officers, staff and passengers participated.