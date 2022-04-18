Free coaching classes for minority job aspirants

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday directed the officials concerned to take steps for providing free coaching to minority community candidates.

Following the job notification issued by the government to fill over 81,000 vacant posts in various departments, the minister held a review meeting with officials of the Minority Welfare department at his camp office here and discussed the arrangements for extending free coaching facility to the candidates.

Minority Affairs adviser to government A K Khan, Minority Finance Corporation chairman Imtiaz, Chief Secretary Nadim Ahmed, director Shahwaz Hassen and other senior officials were present.

Addressing the meeting, Eshwar said a total of 1,445 posts are vacant in the Minority Gurukul Education Societies and 76 posts are lying vacant in the Minority welfare department.

He said as the government is going to take up recruitment in a big way, the arrangements should be made for providing free coaching facilities to the minority candidates and every job-seeking aspirant should avail the facility.