Free Distribution of Clay Ganesh Idols

As part of the "Swachhata Hi Seva" initiative, following the call of the central and state governments, the Jnana Vikas Bharativoluntary service organization, in collaboration with the Clay Ganesh Promotion Festival Committee, distributed clay Ganesh idols free of cost to devotees in Nagarkurnool, according to Dr Srinivasulu, the president of Jnana Vikas Bharati. He emphasized that environmental protection is everyone's responsibility and encouraged everyone to worship clay Ganesh idols. He explained that this program was organized to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of Hindu traditions and culture.

Dr. Srinivasulu also mentioned that immersing the clay idols in a household’s Tulsi plant pit or flowerpot enriches the soil with nutrients, benefiting the plants. Moreover, the ingredients used during Ganesh puja act as natural pesticides when added to the soil, protecting plants from diseases.

Jnana Vikas Bharati’s Vice President, Soma Pragathi Goud, highlighted that immersing chemically made plaster of Paris idols in water bodies causes the water to be polluted due to the dissolving colors, which harms aquatic life and leads to the spread of diseases, some of which could affect humans as well.

This event was attended by General Secretary Sudha Rani, Brahmachari, Surender, Jyothi Goud, Sunandachari, Jayaprakash Narayana Chari, Hemalatha Goud, Supraja Goud, councilors Kotha Srinivasulu, Palamuru Yadayya, and many devotees.