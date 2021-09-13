I have been a regular reader and contributor to The Hans India almost from day one in 2011.I like to call it "A people's newspaper" because it accepts letters, articles, and photos sent by all and it has something for everyone including students and women.

The Sunday Hans pull out, Young Hans and Readers mail are its special attractions because many budding and aspiring writers get some space here on a regular basis.

Perhaps it is the only English newspaper which publishes a daily special feature for women called, "Womenia". Personally I have got lots of exposure as a budding author and most of my friends evince interest to read the The Hans e-paper for my articles and write-ups.

Its regional and metro editions do deserve a special mention as they give a wide coverage of news items and public issues.

We know that for small newspapers it is very trying and difficult not to take sides politically and not to indulge occasionally in sensational journalism. But the Hans is known for its free, fair and balanced way of reporting.

My hearty greetings to the Hans on completing 10 years and I wish that it continues to grow in business and popularity.