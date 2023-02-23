Free health camp held in Obulaipally

Mahabubnagar: A free health camp was held in Obulaipally thanda of Mahabubangar district on Wednesday.

The health camp was organised by Ravi Foundation, supported by the doctors from Ravi Children's hospital in the district.

As part of the health camp, popular children's specialists and Medical Director of Ravi Children's hospital Dr V Shekhar along with his staff conducted free medical tests on 120 children and later free medicines were also distributed to those children who were found sick of various ailments.

Village Sarpanch (Vislavath Anjamma) Dasharath, while thanking the doctors from Ravi Foundation, expressed happiness that such a health awareness camp was held for the first time in their village. "We have been doing a lot of social service in rural areas. Our main aim is to make rural society disease free by spreading awareness and at the same time by organizing health camps on a regular basis. We are committed to doing more to the society and many more such health camps will be held in the future also," informed Dr Shekhar.