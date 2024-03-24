Live
- Ticket for IPL Match between DC and KKR in Visakhapatanam to be released today
- Kadapa: Adequate water supply for summer assured
- Withdraw cases on Cong leaders: VH
- SC Judge advocates balanced tax enforcement
- KCR’s nephew Kanna Rao arrested for land-grabbing
- Free Health Camp organized by Dr Uday Kumar Dr shravani
- Jago GHMC, urge residents of Steel and Mines Complex
- KCR govt used cops to tap Oppn’s phones to counter them politically
- India summons German envoy to protest remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
- ED searches for crucial clues at Sri Saran’s residence
Dr. Shravani Dr. Uday Kumar, a husband and wife from Lakshmi Hospital, Nagar Kurnool District Center, organizes a free health camp in a village every Sunday with the intention of serving the community
Nagarkurnool : Dr. Shravani Dr. Uday Kumar, a husband and wife from Lakshmi Hospital, Nagar Kurnool District Center, organizes a free health camp in a village every Sunday with the intention of serving the community. As both the doctors are Pediatric Gynecologists, they are conducting a health camp for women in the village only for children.
On this occasion, Dr. Uday Kumar said that seeing that many poor people are suffering because they are unable to pay for private hospitals, they decided to organize a health camp in a village every week.
