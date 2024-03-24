  • Menu
Free Health Camp organized by Dr Uday Kumar Dr shravani

Dr. Shravani Dr. Uday Kumar, a husband and wife from Lakshmi Hospital, Nagar Kurnool District Center, organizes a free health camp in a village every Sunday with the intention of serving the community

Nagarkurnool : Dr. Shravani Dr. Uday Kumar, a husband and wife from Lakshmi Hospital, Nagar Kurnool District Center, organizes a free health camp in a village every Sunday with the intention of serving the community. As both the doctors are Pediatric Gynecologists, they are conducting a health camp for women in the village only for children.

On this occasion, Dr. Uday Kumar said that seeing that many poor people are suffering because they are unable to pay for private hospitals, they decided to organize a health camp in a village every week.

