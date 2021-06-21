Free vaccine promised by Centre not supplied to Telangana

Hyderabad: The free vaccination promise made to Telangana by the Union government may be fulfilled by August this year. This month the government announced to provide free vaccines in large quantities, but as on June 21, the State did not receive any fresh stock from New Delhi.



Many people gathered at the vaccination centres here following the news about the speeded up drive by the Central government. They had to return home disappointed without having a dose.

According to the Public Health department, no fresh stock was supplied to boost vaccination that is going at a normal pace in the State. Officials informed that "it is not that easy to get vaccines from the Union government, as it has to supply 29 States. They will provide vaccines strategically according to the need".

Speaking about the free flow of vaccine, the Director Public Health said "the flow may increase by August, as the government is procuring vaccine from two manufacturers. It has to look after all States. Even after the manufacturers increased production, they are unable to meet the demand. Vaccination in Telangana will be accelerated in August."{

"Right now Telangana is getting 20 lakh doses a month in several phases from the Union government. One lakh people are getting vaccinated daily. The department can administer ten lakh doses a day if stock is provided on a large scale. Over 91 lakh people in the State have been vaccinated. Yet the number may go high after getting enough doses from the Union government without a break.

The Centre last month had directed the States to procure vaccines from the manufacturers on their own. Due to the cost variations and huge financial burden, most States refused to buy vaccines on their own and demanded the government to provide them. Taking the orders back, the government announced to provide free vaccines to the States.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs also announced that it will take a month or two to make free-flow supply of vaccines to the States.

After receiving directions from the Centre to purchase vaccines on its own, the State has ordered 15 lakh doses from both manufacturers. Half of orders for Rs 57 lakh (for 10 lakh Covaxin and 5 lakh Covishield) have been received. The remaining will be supplied soon.