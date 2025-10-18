From Average Student to Deputy Collector: The Inspiring Journey of Trainee Officer Manoj Kumar Reddy

Gadwal: The inspiring story of Trainee Deputy Collector Nannuri Manoj Kumar Reddy, who overcame humble beginnings and academic challenges to secure the 11th rank in Telangana State Group-1 examinations, stands as a beacon of motivation for today’s youth. With the constant encouragement of his parents and uncle, Manoj turned his academic fortunes around and is now serving as a Trainee Deputy Collector in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Family Background

Manoj hails from Gudapur village, Munugode mandal, Nalgonda district, though his family is now settled in Hyderabad. His father Venkata Ram Reddy is a farmer and pharmaceutical distributor, while his mother Vijayalakshmi works as an SGT teacher at the MPPS school in Namapur, Gattu Uppal mandal. His sister, Sadhana, is employed in the United States.

Academic Journey

Manoj completed his primary education in Nalgonda, where he was an average student. However, his life took a turn when he joined the school run by his maternal uncle Guttikonda Ramesh Reddy in Suryapet. With his uncle’s mentorship, Manoj began to excel academically, securing a 9.8 GPA in Class 10. He later completed his Intermediate education in Hyderabad, scoring 971 marks, and pursued B.Tech in ECE from TKR College, where he graduated as the branch topper with 72% marks. Later, he earned an M.A. in Sociology from IGNOU, New Delhi.

Journey Toward Civil Services

In 2019, Manoj moved to New Delhi for Civil Services coaching. Despite facing serious challenges—including contracting COVID-19 twice and the loss of his grandfather Satyanarayana Reddy—he remained steadfast in his preparation. Although he failed the Civil Services prelims initially, his father’s belief in him never wavered. Encouragingly, his father started calling him “Saar” (Sir), symbolizing his faith in his son’s potential.

Motivated by this affection, Manoj began preparing simultaneously for Civil Services and State Group exams. Though he cleared Civil Services prelims in 2022, he couldn’t advance to the mains. He also attempted the Indian Forest Services (IFS) but fell short. While legal hurdles delayed the Group-1 process, Manoj appeared for Group-2 and Group-3 exams as well—scoring 186th and 337th ranks, respectively—while also helping his father with the family business.

Overcoming Criticism and Achieving Success

Manoj’s success in securing 11th rank in Group-1 examinations brought both praise and criticism. Some questioned his multiple exam attempts, but he clarified that his Civil Services preparation helped him excel in Group-1. The Group-2 and 3 exams were attempted casually, hence the lower ranks. He admitted that social media criticism affected him briefly but stated that “time will reveal the truth.”

Proudly, his alma mater TKR College invited him as chief guest at its annual day celebration on April 4, where he addressed students and shared his motivational journey.

Dedication to Civil Services

Manoj revealed that his inspiration to join Civil Services came from his childhood experience when a Superintendent of Police attended his school function and was treated with immense respect. His father explained that such respect comes through public service—an idea that stayed with him ever since. Even while undergoing administrative training as a Trainee Deputy Collector, he continues to prepare for Civil Services (IAS).

Message to Youth

Speaking about youth aspirations, Manoj emphasized that many young people today chase short-term pleasures instead of long-term goals. He urged them to avoid mobile addiction and unhealthy habits, advising them to pursue education with moral values and determination. “Success comes to those who plan early and work consistently from the Intermediate level,” he said.

Commitment to Public Service

Manoj vowed to work for the welfare of all communities, ensuring access to basic necessities. He believes that with government support in emerging technologies like AI, marginalized groups can achieve significant growth. He actively participated in the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 public consultation, sharing ideas for inclusive development and encouraging every citizen to contribute their suggestions.

During his training period, he aims to improve literacy levels in Jogulamba Gadwal district, expressing his desire for the region to progress socially, economically, and educationally with the blessings of Goddess Jogulamba.

“My journey is proof that faith, discipline, and perseverance can turn any ordinary beginning into an extraordinary achievement,” says Manoj Kumar Reddy, the young officer who turned his father’s dream into reality.