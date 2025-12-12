‘Very Warm And Engaging’ Modi, Trump review India-US strategic ties in key phone call

New Delhi: Amid ongoing India-US trade talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a “very warm and engaging” conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. They held a telephone conversation and reviewed the progress of the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas. According to an official statement, the two leaders discussed ways to sustain momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade.

They also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority sectors linked to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century.