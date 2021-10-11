Fruit market at Bata Singaram to be operated from Dasara: Minister Nirajan Reddy

Fruit market at the newly built market complex at Bata Singaram will be operated on a temporary basis from Dasara, said minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. He added that foundation stone will also be laid in Koheda to the construction of market yard.



Reddy along with other ministers, Mahmood Ali, Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday visited Victoria grounds in the view of shifting of Gaddi Annaram fruit market to Batasingaram logistics park. The ministers spoke to the commission agents to learn their concerns and later visited the Batasingaram logistics park.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirajan Reddy said that the government will soon construct market yard in 178 acres in Koheda near Outer Ring Road with all the advanced facilities. "The Chief Minister will also lay a foundation stone for the construction of super speciality hospital at the fruit market in Gaddi Annaram," he added.

He continued that roads were built in the 11 acres at Bata Singaram on a temporary basis and parking facility is also provided. He said that the commission agents have also been assured of providing all the facilities at Bata Singaram.