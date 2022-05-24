Fruit vendor killed in road mishap

Khammam: In a ghastly mishap, a fruit seller uwas killed on spot. The incident took place at Sathupalli town in the district on Tuesday morning. The deceased identified as Chandram (57) was on the way on his two-wheeler to sell fruits at NTR Colony at the time of incident. It is reported that a speeding car hit Chadram's two-wheeler after which he was grievously injured and died before ambulance can reach the spot. The police rushed to the spot and shifted Chadram's dead body to a nearby government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

On May 23, an occasion of celebration tuned into a tragedy as the tractor in which the marriage party was travelling overturned, killing one person on the spot and injuring others in Polvancha mandal on Monday. According to police, a marriage party along with groom and seventy members was proceeding towards a village for marriage in one tractor. When it reached Mondikatta village, the vehicle overturned. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kothagudem main hospital for treatment. MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao visited the government hospital and consoled the accident victims.