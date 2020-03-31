Fruits stalls, vegetable market shifted to Karimnagar bus stand

Karimnagar: The old vegetable market and fruit stalls, which were earlier present in several locations across the city, were shifted to Karimnagar bus stand as part of precautionary measures to preventi the spread of coronavirus, informed Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal.



Additional Collector and City Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi inspected Karimnagar bus stand where vegetable market and fruit stalls were established in Karimnagar city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyam Prasad Lal said as part of the precautionary measures, the vegetable market and fruit stalls were shifted near to the spacious bus stand area and asked the people to maintain social distance without fail while they are purchasing vegetables or fruits.

As per the orders issued by District Collector K Shashanka, 70 Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) were appointed to keep a check on the prices of vegetables and fruits for the convenience of the people and also to see whether people are maintaining social distance or not and wearing masks or not, he added.

The Additional Collector also said that the VRAs are given a T-shirt, cap, stick and whistle for maintaining discipline in the vegetable market near the bus stand. Vehicles will not be allowed into the vegetable market and they should be parked away from the market, he suggested.

Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi said that people should be alert, especially in coming up few days for preventing the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distance and personal hygiene. They should remain in their houses and should not come out unnecessarily and should wash their hands for every one hour for their safety even though they remain in their houses, she advised.

RDO Anand Kumar, Urban Tahsildar Venkat Reddy, Revenue Association president Raj Kumar, secretary Shravan Kumar and members Hari Kiran and Srinivas Reddy were present along with others.