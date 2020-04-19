Hyderabad: Fruits, vegetable prices under control says Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy said that the prices of vegetables and fruits are under control across the state.

Niranjan Reddy, the minister who reviewed the co-ordinated operations of the state Agriculture, Marketing and Horticulture departments on Saturday said that the supply chains of vegetables and fruits have been streamlined to ensure people do not face any problems in accessing them.

Welcoming the people making the Mobile Rythu Bazars (MRBs), he reached out an MRB fixed with GPS moving in ECIL and inquired about the delivery of vegetables to the people and their response to the prices.