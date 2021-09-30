FST, SST teams told to abide by ECI guidelines

Karimnagar: The by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency scheduled on October 30 will be held in a peaceful and impartial manner, stated District Collector RV Karnan.



On Wednesday, the Collector along with Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal inspected the election reception and distribution centres to be set up at Government Junior College in Huzurabad.

Later he addressed an awareness programme for Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and State Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and told them to abide by the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in conducting the elections.

Complaints of violence within the polling stations limits should be attended immediately and reports should be submitted. FST and SST teams would work in three shifts for 24 hours till the elections are over.

Collector Karnan said that the list of star campaigners has been reduced to 20 national parties and only 10 star campaigners were allowed for registered and unregistered parties. 200 persons for indoor campaigns and 1,000 persons for outdoor campaigns will be allowed.

'Road shows and motorbike rallies were not allowed. Only five persons should participate in door-to-door campaign. Cases would be booked against those, who violate rules. Those, who distribute alcohol, cash and gifts during election campaign, should be monitored, Karnan directed the officials.

The officials and staff involved in the by-election duties were told to take two dose of Covid vaccine. Masks must be worn properly, hands must be sanitised and physical distance must be observed.

CP Satyanarayana said the FST, SST and teams should do their part to ensure that the elections were conducted in a peaceful and impartial manner. The team members should video record if political leaders are distributing liquor, saris, watches, gifts and other items worth more than Rs 10,000. The erring persons should be handed over to police, who will arrest such persons and book cases against them.