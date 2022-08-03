FTCCI holds Int'l Executive Prog on SME Financing-Approaches & Strategies

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) along with World Trade Center, Shamshabad, and National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) interacted with 29 executives and officials of various Ministers representing 19 countries on Tuesday in the International Executive Programme on SME Financing - Approaches and Strategies.

The event was organised by FTCCI to create awareness of the business environment in India, more specifically, in Telangana and also MSME growth and its contribution to the economy.

FTCCI President Anil Agarwal said, "This programme is aimed to help share the processes we have adopted in smooth facilitation of running the MSME business with our visitors so that they can implement some of these measures successfully in their regions. We are happy to host this with World Trade Centre and NI-MSME officials.

Mallikarjuna Gupta, Management Consultant, World Trade Center said, "We are glad to have World Trade Center in Shamshabad soon. We will help facilitate the local business to trade with other regions and countries. Through this programme we would like to inform the visiting delegates that WTC will help in all forms and share knowledge which can be useful to revive and sustain MSMEs sector in their countries."

Dr Visweswara Reddy, Faculty Member, National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) said, "We are hosting these delegates for our intern programme spread over 45 days. As part of the programme the visiting delegates will get to know the challenges faced by MSMEs sector and how to overcome the same from industry experts like FTCCI and WTC though these interactive session".