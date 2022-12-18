Furore over dog, monkey menace

Warangal: The General Body meeting of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) that held on Saturday passed the only item of the agenda – release of Rs 1.65 crore to Akshayapatra Foundation for the implementation of Rs 5-a-meal Annapurna (ongoing) scheme.

The Mayor Gundu Sudharani recalled that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had ranked GWMC in the third position in the 'Fast Moving Cities' in the latest 'Swachh Survekshan-2022' results.

She expressed confidence that the urban local body (ULB) which was ranked 115th in the Swachh Survekshan rankings in 2021 in the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category cities will improve its performance.

During the Council, several Corporators raised the issue of monkey and dog menace in the city. They sought the authorities to check monkey and dog menace with immediate effect by taking proper measures. The corporators said that several people have become victims due to stray dogs and monkeys.

60th Division Corporator Dasyam Abhinav Bhaskar said that it's high time that the authorities need to look into the dog and monkey menace. He sought the officials to mark the dogs after sterilisation so that there would not be any repetition. The corporators also raised the issues such as leakages in Mission Bhagiratha pipelines. Responding to it, the Mayor said that the Public Health Department and GWMC engineers have been working on it. Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya and Corporators were among others present.