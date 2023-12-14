G Sudheer Babu takes over as Rachakonda CP

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G Sudheer Babu, who assumed office on Wednesday, stated that a special vigil would be maintained on history sheeters and suitable action would be initiated against them to prevent any inconvenience to the citizens.

A 2001 batch officer, Sudheer Babu, took over as the third Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate from DS Chauhan, who was transferred and asked to report to the DGP office.

Sudheer Babu said he would utilise his experience as Joint Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) and Additional Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, to improve the overall policing in the commissionerate. In line with the State police goal of controlling the drug menace, all measures will be taken on a priority basis. Teams will continue to focus on curbing the supply, sale, and consumption of drugs. Regarding traffic management, Rachakonda CP said there were several highways in Rachakonda, and measures would be taken to improve road safety and initiate strict enforcement against violators.

He said a detailed plan would be laid out on cybercrime and conventional crimes after meeting all the officials concerned. All ranks and files of Rachakonda police are important for him, and measures would be taken for the welfare of police personnel.