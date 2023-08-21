Gadala Srinivasa Rao to continue service through GSR Trust Denies Minister calling him

Hyderabad: Denying reports of the Health Minister T Harish Rao reprimanding him, the Director of Health Gadala Srinivasa Rao said that this was the rumour spread by his opponents and he would continue to do service through his trust.

Responding to the reports about him, Srinivasa Rao said that there was no truth in the reports that the minister had reprimanded him.

Srinivasa Rao said that he was in Kothagudem on Sunday to participate in the service activities under the GSR Trust in the name of 'Gadpa Gadapaku Gadala' to know the issues of the people in the constituency and there was a good response for the program. "Some people were unable to digest the support I am getting hence they spread rumours that the health minister reprimanded him. I urge people, media not to believe such rumours," said Srinivasa Rao adding his services would continue in the constituency. He also said that he would move with the spirit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.