Gadikota Fort to be developed as a tourist destination

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that the government will develop historical Gadikota Fort at Maheshwaram to attract more tourists. The Ministers on Monday explained and directed the officials about the development works to be taken up at the Fort.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said, the Fort will be developed as a major tourist destination under the auspices of the Department of Archeology and Tourism.

The oldest Fort was built by the Kakatiya kings. She said that the historical heritage to future generations and monuments will be preserved and more new touches and improvements will be made. ZP Chairperson Anita Reddy, TRS senior leaders, activists and other officials were present.