Gadwal: Additional collector's surprise visit to the special camps in polling booths...

The district's Additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has Visited to the special camps to inspect the BLOs in Gadwal Constituency. On this occasion, The additional collector said that the BLOs should take the initiative to register every eligible citizen in the voter list. They should go door to door in every Residential area and identify those whose names are not registered in the voter list. Also, changes and additions in the same list are allowed in the special campaigns.

The additional collector also advised the people to register their names in the Voter list through form no.6 and keep a copy of the same with them.

Delete Edit

He has enquired about the Form 6 applications received by the BLOs and how many are yet to come.



The additional collector advised the BLOs and other staff to conduct a house-to-house survey and find out the 18-19 age group people who do not register their names in the voter list. He also urged them to collect the voter IDs.