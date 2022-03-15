Gadwal: All set for launch of English medium

Gadwal: The Gadwal district administration is stepping up to introduce English medium education from the current academic year.

District In-charge Collector Sheik Yashmin Basha said orientation training commenced for 1,015 teachers including headmasters to hone their skills to teach in English medium at select government schools.

"As per the government's direction, we are implementing English medium education in about 161 identified government schools in the district during the first phase. To begin with, the English medium classes will be implemented from 1st class onwards to 8th class in all the selected schools. For the development of infrastructure and necessary facilities we have called for proposals and estimates," informed the Collector.

Earlier, the district collector took part in a video conference with education minister Sabita Indra Reddy and apprised her of the preparedness of Gadwal district to roll out the programme.

The minister said as part of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, Mana Basti- Maa Badi programmes, the government was giving highest priority to quality school education in the state and English medium instruction was part of such initiatives. Classes 1 to 8 would be covered in the first and subsequently the government would launch the English medium education for Class 9 in 2023-24 and Cass 10 from 2024-25 academic years, she added.