Just In
Gadwal AO holds meeting with Bankers and farmers, assures of loan waiver to all
Gadwal Agriculture Officer has conducted the coordination meeting with the Bankers and farmers at Rythu Samakhya at Ieeja Market yard to build a coordination between the both farmers and Bankers.
On this occasion the AO Shankar Lal assured loan waiver to all the eligible farmers and said that he will talk to the SBI manager to set up a help desk where the farmers can be known their status of loan waiver and availability of new loan.
The AP GVB manager Arjun Kumar said that the farmers should co-operate with them by renewing their loan accounts and pay the balance amount which exhaust one lakh of waiver limit. He has also explained about the PM Jeevan suraksha yojan and other life insurance schemes.
Later AO Shankar Lal had explained about the uses of Nano Urea, and Nano DAP. The bank managers of APGVB, Union Bank of India, Rythu Samakhya mandal president V Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Secratary Narshimha reddy, farmers from various villages were participated.