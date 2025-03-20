Gadwal: ASHA workers protest for resolution of issues

Gadwal: CITU district leaders A Venkataswamy and V V Narasimha have demanded that the Congress government fulfil the promises made to ASHA workers during the elections. Responding to a call from the Telangana ASHA Workers’ Union (affiliated with CITU), ASHA workers gathered in large numbers outside the Collector’s office early in the morning, staging a protest.

Speaking at the protest, the leaders reminded the Congress party of its election mani-festo commitment to providing ASHA workers with a fixed salary of 18,000 per month.

However, even after a year of being in power, the government has not implemented these promises. Instead of addressing their demands, the authorities are suppressing the protests by arresting ASHA workers at various locations, they alleged.

The leaders warned the Congress government not to follow the autocratic policies of the previous BRS government, which led to its downfall.

The protesters demanded that the government announce a fixed salary of 18,000 for ASHA workers in the current assembly session and provide benefits such as Provident Fund (PF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI).