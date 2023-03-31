Gadwal civic body's estimated budget `43.15 cr

District collector Valluri Kranti said on Friday said the Gadwal municipality's estimated budget for 2023-24 is Rs.43. 15 crore; the surplus for 2022-23 is Rs. 75.80 lakh; the revised revenue is Rs.43.15 crore. Speaking after attending the municipality's budget session at a hotel here, she urged the councillors and officials to work together for the town's development.





The DC said verification of the applicants of double bedroom houses has been completed as per government norms. The eligibility list will be announced in the respective ward meetings. The verification has been done taking into consideration factors like annual income of Rs.2 lakh, white ration card, lack of own house, presence of many members in a family.

She said some people have gone to court on these issues. After the court verdict the houses would be allocated as per SC,ST,BC, minority and ex-servicemen Reservations. The beneficiaries will be selected by lottery. Municipal chairman BS Keshav, vice-chairman Babar, municipal commissioner Narasimha, councillors and other officials attended the budget session.



