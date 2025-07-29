Gadwal Congress Cadres Demand Justice and Recognition; Submit Petition to TPCC Chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud

Gadwal: A group of senior Congress leaders and party workers from Gadwal Assembly Constituency submitted a formal petition to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, requesting urgent intervention to address the growing dissatisfaction among local Congress cadres.

The petition, presented during a massive constituency-level meeting held on July 21, 2025, expressed serious concerns regarding the injustice and neglect faced by loyal Congress workers in Gadwal. Over 5,000 party members from across Gadwal town and all surrounding mandals participated in the meeting, unanimously adopting resolutions demanding recognition and justice for their efforts.

Key Highlights of the Petition:

1. Discontent Among Congress Workers:

Party leaders alleged that genuine, long-serving Congress activists were being overlooked for key benefits such as nominated posts, Indiramma housing scheme allotments, and committee roles. They claimed that these opportunities were being unfairly granted to individuals affiliated with rival parties, particularly supporters of BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, thereby marginalizing core Congress workers.

2. Lack of Recognition for Congress In-Charge Saritha Tirupatayya:

The delegation expressed dismay over the lack of protocol respect and recognition given to Ms. K. Saritha Tirupatayya, who has served as the Congress in-charge for the Gadwal Assembly Constituency. They emphasized that her dedicated service and contributions to the party warranted a more prominent position and acknowledgement within the party ranks.

3. Request for ‘B’ Forms Through Saritha Tirupatayya:

Looking ahead to the upcoming local body elections, the petitioners urged that B-Forms (party nominations) be issued through Ms. Saritha Tirupatayya, as she enjoys significant grassroots support and has the capacity to strengthen the party’s base. The petition strongly recommended that the Congress high command utilize her leadership to enhance the party’s electoral prospects in the region.

Possible Protest if Demands are Ignored:

If their concerns remain unaddressed, the signatories warned that a large-scale protest march titled "Chalo Gandhi Bhavan Padayatra" will be launched, mobilizing cadres to the TPCC headquarters in Hyderabad.

Prior Appeals Made to Key Leaders:

The petitioners highlighted that similar grievances had already been communicated to:

Chief Minister Enmula Revanth Reddy

Political Advisor Sri Vem Narender Reddy

Former Party In-Charge Deepa Das Munshi

Current Congress In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan

Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi

AICC Secretary Sri Vishwanatham

TPCC Working President Kusuma Kumar

Despite these representations, no concrete action has been taken so far, leading to increased frustration among the rank and file.

Signatories of the Petition Include:

1. B.S. Keshav – Former Municipal Chairman,

2. Ganjipet Shankar – TPCC Member & Former Vice-Chairman, Municipality,

3. Mohammed Isaaq – Town Congress President,

4. Balgera Narayana Reddy – Senior Party Leader,

5. Lathipuram Venkatarami Reddy – Former Chairman Market Yard,

6. Madhusudan Babu – Senior Advocate and Party Leader,

7. Mohammed Goud – Block Congress President,

8. Srinivas Goud – Gadwal,

9. Peddapalli Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy – Maldakal,

10. DTDC Narasimhulu – Former Councillor,

11. D.R. Sridhar – Senior Leader,

12. Mala Srinivasulu,

13. S. Krishna – Gattu,

14. Anand Goud – Kethidoddi,

15. Mahanandi Reddy – Kethidoddi,

16. Kurava Srinivasulu – Dharur,

17. Prakash – Maldakal

18. Balakrishna Naidu.

The Congress leaders called on the TPCC President to immediately address their grievances and implement corrective measures. They urged the state leadership to protect the morale and rights of loyal Congress workers and ensure justice and fair treatment within the party framework. The delegation emphasized that such actions are crucial for strengthening the Congress party in Gadwal and restoring trust among grassroots activists.