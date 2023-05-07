Gadwal District Collector Valluri Kranti visits social welfare summer camp

Gadwal : District Collector Valluri Kranti took part in a 15-day summer camp organised by the social welfare department at TS Social welfare Residential School in Gattu mandalof Gadwal district on Saturday.

Addressing the students during the event, the District Collector advised them to set higher goals for themselves and to work hard to pursue those goals. She also asked the students to utilise the summer camp to its fullest extent by learning new skills in the field of sports, music and art. She said that the students have learnt a lot in 15 days and there is still more to learn.

Valluri Kranti also urged the students to focus on studies and get a good education which will help in the progress of Gattu mandal, which is backward in education and have various other issues. She said the summer camp presents opportunities to the students and brings out the hidden talents of the students. She also appreciated the dance performance by the students during the cultural programme.

Gattu Sarpanch Dhanalakshmi, Tahsildar Zubair, Principal CH Vani,Surekha, Lakshmi Narayana, Coordinator Raghu and others were also present.