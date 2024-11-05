Gadwal: Five nabbed for online betting

Gadwal: The Aija police have arrested five individuals for engaging in online betting. This operation was initiated following information received by the Special Branch police. Acting on the orders of District SP T Srinivasa Rao, and under the supervision of Special Branch Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, a joint team led by Ijay Sub-Inspector Vijay Bhaskar monitored the situation.

During the operation, the police identified the individuals involved in online betting, seizing cash amounting to Rs 1,04,860 and five mobile phones from them. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused at the Ijay police station by SI Vijay Bhaskar.