Live
- Ajit Ranade resigns as Gokhale Institute VC
- Govt priorities misplaced: Kishan Reddy
- 80 Bodies jointly form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue protests
- After breathing fire for a year, Maratha leader Jarange-Patil backs out of polls
- Caste Census: Dedicated Commission constituted
- TGMFC readies to roll out slew of sops for minorities
- KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for Inconsistent Stance on Adani Group Monopoly
- Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu: A Revolutionary Poet and Icon of Telugu Literature
- Howzzat! DGP opens cricket tourney for blind, eight teams to participate
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on the Death Anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu
Just In
Gadwal: Five nabbed for online betting
Highlights
Gadwal: The Aija police have arrested five individuals for engaging in online betting. This operation was initiated following information received by the Special Branch police. Acting on the orders of District SP T Srinivasa Rao, and under the supervision of Special Branch Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, a joint team led by Ijay Sub-Inspector Vijay Bhaskar monitored the situation.
During the operation, the police identified the individuals involved in online betting, seizing cash amounting to Rs 1,04,860 and five mobile phones from them. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused at the Ijay police station by SI Vijay Bhaskar.
