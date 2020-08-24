Gadwal: Gang of thieves involved in 11 robbery cases arrested

Gadwal: The Gadwal police have arrested a gang of thieves connected to 11 incidents of robberies in various places in the district on Monday.

The police have also seized from them Rs 2.80 lakh in cash, 10 grams of gold, 286 grams of silver and a Bolero vehicle from them. Apart from these, the police have also recovered a gas cutter, gas cylinder, 17 cartons of wine from them.

"The Gadwal police have nabbed a gang of thieves and having involvement in various robberies in the district. Cases have been booked against them and a detailed investigation is going on," informed Ranjan Ratan Kumar, SP of Gadwal.