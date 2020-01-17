Gadwal: Identity card mandatory along with voter ID to cast a vote

Gadwal: The In-charge District Collector of Gadwal, Sweta Mohanty, had urged the people to compulsory bring a personal identity card in addition to the Voter ID card issued by the Election Commission to cast their vote during the municipal elections.



In a release from the District Collector's office in Gadwal, the District Collector said that apart from the Voter ID card, the Election Commission has made it mandated to bring in any of the 12 other personal identity cards recognised by the Election Commission.

She also noted that unlike earlier, voters are not allowed with just the photo voter slips to cast their votes and the voters should bring any of the other identity cards like Aadhaar, ration card, driving licence, passport, MGNREGA job card, NPR/RGI smart card, health insurance smart card, pension document with photograph or any other card issued by the Member of Parliament or Member of Legislative Assembly could be considered as the personal identity card by the election authorities to allow the voters to cast their votes during the municipal elections.

The District Collector advised the voters to bring any of the above ID cards in addition to their election voter ID card and urged the public to cooperate with the election authorities to conduct the municipal elections smoothly without causing any problems during the elections.