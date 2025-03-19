Live
Gadwal: Man ends life over financial distress
Gadwal: In a tragic development that came to light from Kyathur village in Alampur, a man named Narsimha end-ed his life after allegedly facing extreme harassment from agents and the manager of Five-Star Finance.
According to sources, Narsimha had been undergoing treatment at Kurnool Hospital for the past 20 days after attempting self-immolation due to relentless pressure from the finance company. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries last night.
Narsimha’s grieving family and local residents are demanding strict action against Five-Star Finance, ac-cusing the company’s management of being responsible for his death. They allege that excessive interest rates and aggressive collection tactics pushed him to take this extreme step.
Angry villagers and activists are urging the government to shut down Five-Star Finance for violating fi-nancial regulations and exploiting vulnerable people with exorbitant interest rates.