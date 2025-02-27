  • Menu
Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Denies Congress Switch, Affirms Loyalty to BRS

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Clarifies: "I Am Still in BRS"

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has strongly clarified that he remains with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He expressed anger over certain individuals who put up flex banners falsely claiming that he had joined the Congress party, calling it an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The MLA accused his opponents of deliberately spreading misinformation about him and stated that he has lodged a complaint at the Gadwal police station regarding the matter.

It is worth noting that Krishna Mohan Reddy had previously joined the Congress but later returned to the BRS fold. His clarification comes amid political speculation and attempts by rivals to create confusion about his party allegiance.

