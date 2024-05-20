Gadwal: Officials crack down on erring traders, vendors

Gadwal: The legal metrology staff carried out inspections at shops, vendors of daily essential commodities in Ieeja municipality under the auspices of inspector Chitti Babu.

It may be recalled that The Hans India carried news on Saturday, titled “Traders, vendors fleece consumers.” Acting on the directions of assistant controller of legal metrology Siddhartha, the staff inspected 8 chicken centres, 5 mutton shops and imposed fine Rs 1,000 each on 2 mutton shops for cheating consumers with low weights.

They also checked HP Petrol pump at Uttanoor Chourasta, belonging to Buchi Babu, and fixed an electronic seal to avoid meter jumping.