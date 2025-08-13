Gadwal on High Alert as Heavy Rains Forecast for Next 72 Hours

Gadwal: With the Meteorological Department predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours, Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has placed all departments on high alert and appealed to the public to remain cautious.

Addressing the media, the Collector stated that all employee leave has been cancelled and officials across departments – including Revenue, Police, Medical, Irrigation, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, and Disaster Management – have been instructed to stay on the ground and closely monitor the situation.

Public movement should be restricted to essential needs only, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. Warnings have been issued to residents near rivers and streams, and the administration has prohibited movement across low-level bridges and causeways during flood flow. Fishing and swimming in water bodies have also been banned for safety reasons.

Preventive checks on tank and canal bunds are being carried out, and the Electricity Department has been directed to restore power on a war footing in case of storm-related damage. Alternative traffic routes will be set up if roads are damaged, with police ensuring smooth diversions. Residents of dilapidated structures and low-lying areas are being relocated to safer places.

The Medical Department has been asked to stock sufficient medicines in all hospitals and PHCs, anticipating a rise in seasonal diseases due to the rains.

“The district machinery is fully prepared to handle any emergency. People need not panic but should remain vigilant and cooperate with officials,” the Collector assured.