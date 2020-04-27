 Top
Gadwal: Police book cases on 8 persons roaming on road

Police have booked cases against eight persons at Ratiburju Colony on Sunday, who were deliberately violated lockdown norms and gathered at one place and roaming on the street without any purpose

Gadwal: Police have booked cases against eight persons at Ratiburju Colony on Sunday, who were deliberately violated lockdown norms and gathered at one place and roaming on the street without any purpose.

After the district was announced as Red Zone area, the police are patrolling each colony and street in Gadwal and keeping a strict vigil on public movement.

During patrolling at Ratiburju Colony, a team of police led by Circle Inspector Hanumanthu confronted a gathering of 11 people. Three of them managed to escape and the police caught eight of them and booked cases against them.

The CI said that they will file cases against the three escaped - Srinu, Pavan and Hanumanthu also.

The CI gave counselling to the arrested to YSR Chowk and told them not to move in groups and to wear mask and follow social distancing.

