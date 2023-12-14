Gajwel defeat made him stronger, says Etela Rajender

Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender said that the defeat in Gajwel constituency in the Telangana assembly elections has further strengthened his will. On Thursday, he had a meeting with the workers of Gajwel Constituency. In this meeting, Etala Rajender made interesting comments on his defeat and alleged that former CM KCR won by distributing money and liquor in Gajwel.

He said that he got more votes in a short time in Gajwel and opined that BJP has won in Gajwel morally. He said KCR is not a leader who believes in people and alleged that KCR won in Gajwel by buying local leaders for a huge amount. He said that he has not known defeat since his student days.

Rajender said that the defeat in Gajwel made him even stronger. It is noteworthy that Etela Rajender, who secured a ticket in two places in the recently held Telangana Assembly elections, lost in both places. In Gajwel he was defeated by former CM KCR. It is known that he was defeated by BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy in Huzurabad.