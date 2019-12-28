Gajwel: Minister T Harish Rao launches Palle Pragathi app

Gajwel: An awareness programme for people's representatives on the second phase of 'Palle Pragathi' programme was organised here on Friday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao was the chief guest. He launched 'Palle Pragathi' mobile application on the occasion.

He called upon the officials to work for the success of programme, scheduled to be conducted from January 2 to 11. He discussed the action plan and the experiences of officials in the first phase.

He called upon MPDOs to use the app to review development activities in villages. He asked them to attend review meetings via audio and video conferences daily from 4pm to 5pm. "The app would help one to know the status of the development works," he added.