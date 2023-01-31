Gandhi remembered

Warangal: Congress leaders paid tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Paying floral tributes to Gandhi at the Congress Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Monday, the day is also celebrated as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas to commemorate freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to get us freedom.

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy recalled the invaluable contribution of the Mahatma to the independence of the country by uniting the people.

"Mahatma preached nonviolent resistance and was in the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. Mahatma showed the world a path to peace and that his ideas for India's progress are still relevant today. His strong commitment to 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) earned him international acclaim," Reddy said.

Former mayor Errabelli Swarna, Wardhannapet coordinator Namindla Srinivas, among others were present.