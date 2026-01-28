Gandhian values take centre stage at CBC programme

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, collaborated with PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bolaram, to organise a special cultural programme on Tuesday.

The event was held to commemorate Swachhata Pakhwada, Martyrs’ Day, and the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The highlight of the proceedings was a dramatised Telugu rendition of the iconic bhajan Vaishnava Jana To, presented under the title Gandhi Margam. This performance aimed to inspire students and participants to embrace the values of compassion, service, and truth, which remain central to the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Following the presentation, a Swachhata pledge was administered to reinforce the importance of cleanliness and civic responsibility. A large gathering of students, teachers, and officials participated, reflecting the emphasis of the programme on value-based living.

CBC officers and the school principal joined the teaching fraternity to ensure the success of the initiative, which underscored the role of educational institutions in nurturing Gandhian ideals. CBC announced that similar programmes would be staged across various PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalayas in Hyderabad until 5 February 2026, ensuring sustained engagement with the younger generation and the wider community regarding national heritage and hygiene.