Gandipet sub-post office to be opened today

Hyderabad: A new sub post office will commence operations from Friday in Gandipet, under the Hyderabad City Division of the Telangana Circle. A Subrahmanyam, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, confirmed that the facility, located at the Gandipet Ward Office, will function from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday.

The Gandipet Sub Post Office offers wide-ranging services, including mail and parcel delivery through ordinary post, speed post, and business parcel. It provides access to India Post savings schemes, including savings accounts, recurring deposits, time deposits, monthly income schemes, senior citizen savings schemes, public provident funds, and the Sukanya Samriddhi account.

Customers can also benefit from postal life insurance and India Post Payments Bank services, including account opening, fund transfers, and digital payments, alongside the sale of postal stationery and philatelic items.