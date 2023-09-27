Ganesh immersion: Bandi slams officials

Karimnagar: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticizes the district administration for not making proper arrangements for the Ganesh Nimajjanam. He charged that the officials threatened people not to bring the Ganesh idols to the tower circle despite it being the practice every year.

Taking stock of the arrangements, he said all the Ganesh idols should come to the tower circle under the aegis of the Hindu Utsav Samithi, he added.

Sanjay Kumar said, “the works have not completed, the electric wires have not yet been removed, and the cement works have just started now.”

He lashed out at the officials for conducting review meetings as routine rituals and failing to make necessary arrangements for the devotees. He cautioned officials would be held responsible for the wrath of the devotees for such negligence on their part.