Gang held for selling imported cigarettes in Mancherial

A four-member gang was arrested by the Ramagundam Task Force police on Sunday for selling imported cigarettes illegally. The seized the cigarettes worth over Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested were identified as Uppala Gowtham, Kandeti Sharath Kumar, Gunda Vijaya Prasad and Anil Sharma, all hailing from Mancherial.

The task force police said that the four people were making huge profits by selling the cigarettes. They were handed over to Mancherial police for further investigation. The accused said that they were selling the cigarettes imported from various countries. An investigation is underway.

On October 6, 2019, a man identified as Ransingh (48) was arrested by the Taskforce sleuths of the Central Zone at Begum Bazar for selling banned cigarettes. The police seized the contraband worth Rs 7 lakh and a mobile phone from his possession.