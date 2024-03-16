Gangu Bai Gurukula trust administration handed over to Music University of Mysuru

Mysuru: The government has taken a significant step by directing the transfer of the Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Gurukula Trust in Hubballi to the administration of the Karnataka State Gangubai Hanagal University of Music and Performing Arts in Mysore. The order Issued by the higher education department on February 28, this order marks a pivotal move in streamlining the management of educational institutions in the state.

With only 21 students currently enrolled in the Hindustani Sangeet Kendra under the trust's purview, the annual operational cost stands at a hefty ₹2.13 crore. Recognizing the financial strain this imposes on the government, the decision to integrate the trust with the university is aimed at optimizing resources and enhancing efficiency in educational governance.

As part of the transition process, specific conditions have been stipulated to govern the extradition process. All administrative, educational, and financial functions of the Trust will now fall under the purview of the Chancellor of Gangubai Hanagal Music University. Moreover, proposals for recruitment of personnel, whether temporary, outsourced, or permanent, must be routed through the university for approval.

Furthermore, the directive emphasizes prudence in staffing, with the continuation of sanctioned posts contingent upon necessity. Any additional positions or staff deemed surplus to requirements are to be promptly phased out, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and fiscal responsibility. This strategic realignment underscores the government's commitment to fostering excellence in music education while ensuring fiscal sustainability in educational initiatives across the state.