Gangula Kamalakar welcomes Dalit Bandhu scheme to start from Huzurabad, says KCR is pro-Dalit

Telangana state BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the government aimed to make the dreams of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the framer of the Indian Constitution, reality and that CM KCR, introduced the Dalit Bandhu Scheme to assist Dalits. On Monday, a wreath was laid at the Ambedkar statue at Karimnagar Court Chowrasta. The minister later poured milk on the CM KCR's photo. He alleged that the past rulers have been used Dalits as voting machines and neglecting development.



He said that CM KCR had introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme to give a big boost to them politically, economically, and socially backward. It was auspicious to start it from Huzurabad. Eligible Dalit families will get Rs 10 lakh deposited in their bank accounts.



Leaders of Dalit communities said that all Dalits are indebted to the CM for giving Dalits a proper place to grow economically and politically. Former MLA Arepalli Mohan, Dalit leaders Kansala Srinivas, Medi Mahesh, Arsha Mallesam, Kamarapu Shyam, Boinpalli Srinivas, Tirupatinayak, and others were present.