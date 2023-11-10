Gangula will face consequences of his misdeeds, warns Purumalla

Karimnagar: Congress candidate for Karimnagar Assembly Purumalla Srinivas warned Minister Gangula Kamalakar the party workers will not tolerate filing illegal cases against them and fitting lesson will be taught to the Minister.

Speaking to the media along with former MLA Mastan Vali, City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy told Kamalakar to be ready to face the wrath of the Conrgess workers. Srinivas thanked the party leadership for nominating him as a Congress candidate believing in him and said he will campaign inclusively and we will raise the Congress flag on Karimnagar soil.

He said he rose from the level of an activist to an MLA candidate, some evil spirits could not bear my growth and filed 20-25 cases against him and kept my family away for 72 days. Kamalakar filed cases along with SC and ST cases and he is going to face the consequences soon.

Minister and his followers are involved in sand, land, mining, granite mafia, land grabbing. Srinivas said the people will decide on Nov 30 the fate of Kamalakar who is spreading bad propaganda comparing him with mafia.