Ganja worth Rs 1.8 Cr seized in Hyderabad

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Shamshabad police along with Miyapur police on Friday busted a ganja peddling racket and seized 800 kilograms of ganja, a car and a truck, altogether worth Rs 1.80 crore.

The police said that the racket is being operated between Odisha and Maharashtra. A six-member gang was arrested by the police. They were identified as Ashok Kule, Amol Athawale, Rahul Kumar Singh, Vilash Jagannath Phachore, Firoz Momin and Sudam Ghotekar, all belonging to Maharashtra and Odisha. While two others -- Subhash and Vikas who are also involved in the racket were absconding, they added.

It is learned that the gang is procuring ganja from agency area of Andhra Pradesh and transporting it to Maharashtra via Hyderabad. Rahul and Vilash were drivers transporting the drug with the assistance of Ashok and Amol to various places whereas Subhash cultivates ganja in the agency area and Vikas monitored the illegal business by talking to supply sources and also sent the load to customers in Maharashtra.

Police said that a week ago, Subhash contacted Vikas and offered to sell 800 kg of ganja, which they purchased at Rs.3,000 a kilogram and were planning to sell each kg between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 to supply sources.