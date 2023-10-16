Live
- Supreme Court to deliver its verdict on the issue of same-sex marriage on Tuesday
- Hamas supplies suggest strategy for long-term occupation in Israel
- Garba nights drench the city
- Land-for-job scam: Delhi court allows Tejashwi Yadav to make official trip to Japan
- Delhi minister disburses ex-gratia of Rs 1cr to hospital employee’s family who died in Covid
- NLC India incorporates NIGEL for green energy projects
- CBI charge sheets 6 in Manipur viral video case
- 'Would be a big mistake': Biden cautions Israel against occupying Gaza
- Sam Bankman-Fried’s dipping into customers’ funds was done unilaterally: Nishad Singh
- Gurugram admin bans flavoured hookahs in bars, restaurants, other establishments; Section 144 invoked
Just In
Highlights
Navrati festivities begin with a melodious note in the city, a huge enthusiastic crowd was seen dancing at the 7th Season of “Celebrity Dandiya Nights that is been organized by Hyderabad Models, in collaboration with Flip Side Adventure Park and A1 Casting House.
Hyderabad: Navrati festivities begin with a melodious note in the city, a huge enthusiastic crowd was seen dancing at the 7th Season of “Celebrity Dandiya Nights that is been organized by Hyderabad Models, in collaboration with Flip Side Adventure Park and A1 Casting House.
This 10-day extravaganza is a spectacular celebration of the Dasara festival, promising an incredible Navaratri experience featuring DJ music, vibrant Dandiya dances, delectable cuisine, celebrity appearances, and more.
According to the organizers, during these two days around 1500 to 2000 participants in the event. Also, many Tollywood film stars, models and influencers were also present.
