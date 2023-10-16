  • Menu
Garba nights drench the city

Garba nights drench the city
Highlights

Hyderabad: Navrati festivities begin with a melodious note in the city, a huge enthusiastic crowd was seen dancing at the 7th Season of “Celebrity Dandiya Nights that is been organized by Hyderabad Models, in collaboration with Flip Side Adventure Park and A1 Casting House.

This 10-day extravaganza is a spectacular celebration of the Dasara festival, promising an incredible Navaratri experience featuring DJ music, vibrant Dandiya dances, delectable cuisine, celebrity appearances, and more.

According to the organizers, during these two days around 1500 to 2000 participants in the event. Also, many Tollywood film stars, models and influencers were also present.

