Garmi Garikipati

Fans will remain fans. This is what happened at the Exhibition Grounds where Alai Balai programme was in progress.

The organisers invited Mahasahsravadhani Garikipati Narasmiha Rao to the programme to give his discourse. When Garikapati started with a verse, there was a disturbance as people particularly youngsters were making noise taking selfies and photos with actor Chiranjeevi.

Garikapati at this point commented that there were more cameras and felicitations than the people at the function and he said clicking of photos should stop so that he could speak. He also appealed to Chiranjeevi to stop taking photos with the crowd and come over to the stage or allow him to exit from the function.

Chiranjeevi immediately stopped the photo session, came on to the stage and apologised to Rao for the disturbance it had caused.

He further said that he was a great admirer of Garikapati's spiritual discourses. He then invited him for lunch at the place.

During his discourse, Garikapati said that people should shun the political, community, religious, regional and other differences and realise the divine unity among themselves. Alai Balai reflects the same spirit and it should be emulated, he added.

A few hours later, Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu tweeted saying that kind of jealousy was natural against Chiranjeevi irrespective of their stature.