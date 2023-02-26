Gauravelli project will be completed in 45 days: Harish

Karimnagar: Gauravelli project would be completed in the next 45 days to irrigate lakhs of acres while helping the displaced people, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Under the rule of CM KCR Telangana State's agricultural growth rate was 8 percent while country's agricultural growth rate was 4 percent. The whole country is looking towards KCR saying Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar and every step taken by KCR and BRS is only for farmers.

The Minister attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairman of the Husnabad Agricultural Market Committee. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao explained that 9.70 kilometers of the 10 kilometers of Gauravelli project have been completed and only 300 meters of work is pending.

He said that those who stop the Gauravelli project were those who stop the development of Husnabad only with a conspiracy. He said that additional funds of Rs.86.97 crore have already been sanctioned for the Gauravelli project.

The Minister said that the crop yield has increased due to the steps and policies of the CM KCR. In the CM KCR rule Telangana state has given 2, 35, 534 farmers Rythu Bandhu support in 2019 while in 2022 3, 3, 333 farmers received the same benefit.

Under Central BJP PM Kisan Yojana, 1.74 lakh farmers were given assistance in 2019 and Centre reduced the number of farmers to 1.39 lakh in 2022. But BRS government is taking care of all the farmers of Telangana State. Soon after the Ugadi festival, KCR Nutrition Kits would be distributed to pregnant women with Rs 250 crore and the funds would be sanctioned to build a house for those have own land, Harish Rao informed.

State Planning Commission Vice Chairman, former MP Vinod Kumar explained that in 2001, in the context of the inception of TRS, we discussed with KCR about water issues of Husnabad region. This is the election year and the BRS would win big. Congress and BJP were spreading bad propaganda against the BRS government; he said and called upon the party ranks to defeat evil designs of the opposition parties.

Husnabad MLA Satish Kumar said that with the completion of the Gauravelli project 1.6 lakh acres would be irrigated.



