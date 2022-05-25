Gayatri Ravi meets CM KCR

Khammam: Newly-elected Raja Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) along with his family members met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife Shoba at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Gayatri Ravi and his family members expressed gratitude to the CM KCR giving him an opportunity to become Raja Sabha MP. The MP conveyed special thanks to KCR. Later, he along with district MLAs and MP and MLCs met the CM.

Earlier, Vaddiraju Ravichandra met Saradha Peetadhipati Swarupananendra Swamy in his ashram in Hyderabad and sought his blessings. The MP presented flowers and fruits to the Swamy. The Swamy felicitated the new MP and offered prasadam and blessed him. He also met Uttarandhikari Satmanudendra Swamy who blessed him in the Ashram.