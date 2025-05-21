‘Gene-edited rice varieties pose threat to TG’s seed sovereignty’

Hyderabad: Telangana registered a strong protest against the release of gene-edited rice varieties in India. Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman M Kodanda Reddy urged the Centre to halt further approvals.

In his letter addressed to the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Tuesday, Reddy expressed concerns and held that it was deeply troubling that such a critical decision, with far-reaching consequences for the country’s food system and biodiversity, has been taken with inadequate transparency and without comprehensive public consultation. He noted that States were not consulted and also consumers across the country, including in Telangana, have not been consulted on the implications of gene-edited foods entering the market.

“With rising public awareness around food safety, traceability, and labeling, there is growing consumer resistance to genetically modified and gene-edited foods, especially in staple crops like rice. We note that there are currently no mandatory labeling guidelines for gene-edited products, denying consumers their right to informed choice,” stated the Commission’s Chairman.

Kodanda Reddy also pointed out that the gene-edited rice varieties pose threat to Telangana’s paddy economy and seed sovereignty. “Telangana’s rice ecosystem supports over 15 lakh farmers and contributes significantly to national food security through procurement to FCI. The introduction of gene-edited rice may contaminate native seed varieties, affecting export potential, especially to countries with strict GM-free import standards. Farmers may eventually be forced into dependency on proprietary seed technologies, threatening their right to save and exchange seeds under the PPV&FR Act. Sad and pitiable experience of cotton farmers with Bt cotton and Ht Bt cotton is a grim reminder not to bring such technologies,” stated Reddy.

The Commission demanded that there be an immediate moratorium on the release and commercial cultivation of gene-edited rice, pending independent scientific review and full public consultations with state governments, scientists, farmers, and consumers.

“India’s strength lies in its diverse agroecological systems and farmer-led innovations. Telangana, with its robust paddy production and active farmer networks, stands as a prime example of the risks of introducing irreversible genetic interventions without state consensus. In the interest of federalism, ecological sustainability, and public health, we urge you to respect Telangana’s stance, halt further approvals, and uphold the rights of farmers and consumers alike,” he added.